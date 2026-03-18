Minister Sridhar urges Jeevan not to take any hasty decision

HYDERABAD: Amidst intense speculation that former minister T Jeevan Reddy may quit the ruling Congress, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday urged the senior leader not to take any hasty decision.

While asking the grand old party to take a serious view of the issue, the minister opined that TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan should speak to Jeevan Reddy.

Interacting with the media on the premises of the State Assembly Media Lounge, Sridhar Babu recalled his long association with the veteran leader and said that he was a contemporary of his late father and former Speaker of undivided Andhra Pradesh Duddilla Sripada Rao.

“I’m a junior to Jeevan Reddy in politics. I will also speak to him. I don’t think he will be leaving the party,” the minister added.

When asked about the BRS complaint that their legislators are being interrupted by the ministers whenever they rise to speak in the Assembly, Sridhar Babu, who also holds the legislative affairs portfolio, said: “Ministers can interject when a relevant subject is being discussed or debated. The same practice was prevalent during the BRS regime.”

The minister, meanwhile, demanded that Opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao attend the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly.

To a query on reorganisation of districts, he said that currently there is no such proposal before the government.

The minister also noted that the government is yet to take a decision on the report on educational reforms submitted by the Telangana Education Commission.