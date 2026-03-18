‘Read order’, says Speaker on KT Rama Rao’s jibe over ‘defector’ seats

HYDERABAD: A heated exchange broke out in the Assembly after BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao took potshots at Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar over his ruling dismissing disqualification petitions against MLAs accused of defecting from the BRS to the Congress.

Referring to Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Rama Rao said the legislator had been elected on a BRS ticket, later joined the Congress and contested the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat. “Danam Nagender won on a BRS ticket and later joined the Congress, yet you allowed him to sit on the treasury benches after ruling that he had not defected,” he said during the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address.

Responding, the Speaker said Rama Rao had criticised the ruling without reading the judgment. “Without reading the judgment, you accused me. I did not respond in the media. First read the judgment and then come to me. It is better to reduce such questioning,” he said.

Rama Rao replied that legislators had the right to question the Speaker’s decisions. “As a member, I have every right to question whether the decision taken by the Speaker is right or wrong. In a democracy, questioning is our responsibility. We can also question High Court judgments,” he said.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy intervened to accuse Rama Rao of speaking arrogantly while questioning the Speaker. “If the BRS allegations were true, people would have voted for the party. They (the BRS) themselves are brand ambassadors of dictatorship,” he said.