Sanjay entry undermined Congress: Congress leader Jeevan

JAGTIAL: Senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar. He alleged that the MLA’s entry into the Congress had disrupted the party structure in the constituency.

Addressing a media conference here, Jeevan Reddy urged the party leadership to sideline Sanjay Kumar and other turncoat MLAs who recently joined the Congress. He said such leaders should confine themselves to working with the government for development and stay away from internal party affairs.

On the speculation about his possible party switch, Jeevan Reddy said he was consulting his followers. Stating that he felt hurt and humiliated by the attitude of the party and the local MLA, especially after the recent municipal elections, the veteran Congress leader said that he would take a final decision after Ugadi.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, he said, “I have no respect in the party. I have no priority. My self-respect has been hurt. The party leadership must take responsibility for this situation.”

He also questioned whether Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would resolve the issue. Responding to Sanjay Kumar’s call for unity, Jeevan Reddy asked under whose authority such an offer was being made.

He, however, appreciated the chief minister for bringing the Congress to power in the state. Clarifying a recent controversy, he defended the installation of a Sri Rama Pattabhishekam flex banner at his residence. He said there was nothing wrong in it, adding that Lord Sri Rama upheld dharma and continues to inspire rulers.