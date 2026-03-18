Student dies from leukaemia; RGUKT under scrutiny

ADILABAD: A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara, died while undergoing treatment for leukaemia in Hyderabad, triggering allegations from student union leaders about inadequate medical facilities on the campus.

The deceased was identified as Mallipudu Tejashwini, a native of Ramachandrapuram in Medak district.

According to Telangana Students Association (TSAS) union leaders, Tejashwini was first treated at the campus hospital on March 13, after she complained of fever and mouth ulcers. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, where doctors reportedly diagnosed her with leukaemia. She later died while undergoing treatment.

The union leaders alleged that the campus management failed to provide proper medical care and demanded `50 lakh compensation for the bereaved family.