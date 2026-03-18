Telangana DGP hands over house site pattas to kin of 38 cops killed by Maoists

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday handed over house site pattas (title deeds) to the families of police personnel who were killed in the Balimela incident.

Speaking on the occasion at his office here, the DGP said that the brutal massacre of 38 personnel, including 32 Greyhounds commandos, in the Balimela reservoir on June 29, 2008, in a Maoist attack, continued to remain a deeply painful memory for the police fraternity. He recalled that the tragic incident plunged the state police into profound grief.

The state government through a GO in 2013 sanctioned house plots measuring 200 square yards each to the legal heirs of the martyrs. Initially, two acres were allotted in Survey Nos 23 and 27 of Gajularamaram village in Quthbullapur mandal. However, due to encroachments, an alternative land parcel measuring 3.10 acres in Survey No 16 of the same village was subsequently identified.