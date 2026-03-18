Telangana HC stays NGT order halting Achampet lift project works

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) restraining works on the Achampet Lift Irrigation Scheme in the Nallamala region until statutory clearances are obtained.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by the state government challenging the NGT’s directive. The bench issued notices to the Union government, BIPL-KEPPL-JL joint venture and other private respondents, directing them to file their counters. The matter has been posted for further hearing after four weeks.

The NGT had earlier directed the state government to halt all works on the project, noting that environmental clearances were still at a preliminary stage and final approvals had not been obtained. It also noted the proximity of the project site — about 300 metres — to the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

The Achampet Lift Irrigation Scheme aims to provide irrigation to about 57,200 acres in its first stage through the construction of the Sri Uma Maheshwara reservoir. The state government has sanctioned `1,534 crore for the project.

The NGT proceedings were initiated on a petition filed by Mahbubnagar resident Anantha Seetharam Reddy and Hyderabad-based Anil Kumar, who alleged that project works had commenced without mandatory environmental permissions.

During the hearing, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy argued that the NGT had issued its order without serving notice on the state, making the directive legally unsustainable. He urged the court to set aside the tribunal’s order as unilateral.

After hearing the submissions, the high court stayed the NGT order and adjourned the case, allowing time for responses from all parties involved.