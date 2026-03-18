Telangana IT minister Sridhar unveils Genome Valley-made TB diagnostic kits

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday launched kits to diagnose drug-resistant TB. These kits are manufactured in Genome Valley.

The kits are being produced by French diagnostics major bioMérieux, marking a significant milestone in strengthening India’s TB detection and control efforts. Sridhar said this places the state on the global map for manufacturing advanced diagnostic kits for drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB).

He noted that drug-resistant TB has emerged as a major public health challenge as it does not respond to standard treatments. He said early detection and timely intervention are critical to saving lives and preventing further spread of the disease. The minister appreciated bioMérieux for its contribution to India’s efforts towards TB elimination, particularly in addressing drug-resistant TB.

Founded in 1963, bioMérieux is a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics, with annual revenues of around USD four billion (approximately `36,000 crore) and operations in over 160 countries. The company provides innovative diagnostic solutions across infectious diseases, cancer and industrial microbiology.

The company has invested around `50 crore in the first phase of its Genome Valley facility, creating employment for around 100 persons. It has also announced plans to establish a research and development laboratory at the site in the near future.

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) presented a report on bilateral trade relations between India and France to Minister Sridhar during the event. The report highlights the growing role of French companies in Telangana’s development and economic growth.