375 shakhas added in Telangana: RSS

HYDERABAD: As many as 375 new shakhas of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were set up this year in the state.

According to RSS Prantha Karyadarshi Kacham Ramesh, 3,492 shakhas were being conducted at 2,112 places in the state, of which, 337 were weekly shakhas and 69 monthly shakhas.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Ramesh revealed the decisions taken at the recently concluded three-day RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in Samalkha in Haryana.

Ramesh said that as part of the centenary celebrations of RSS several programmes were organised this year and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited 22 places.

Ramesh said that 88,949 daily Sakhas were being conducted at 55,683 places in the country. He said that the number of participants in daily Sakhas had been increasing for the last five years in the county. He said that 32,606 weekly Sakhas, 13,211 monthly Sakhas were being conducted in the country. He said that in all 1,90,449 Sakha programmes were being conducted across the country.