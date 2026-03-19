Amavasya casts shadow on Indiramma house warming

NALGONDA: The state government’s ambitious Indiramma house warming programme in Nalgonda district has hit a roadblock.

Officials lined up grand ceremonies to coincide with Ugadi; muhurtams were fixed for 2,281 newly built houses. But the plan has come unstuck.

This year, Amavasya overlaps with Ugadi, which has made the beneficiaries wary. In Telugu tradition, Amavasya is seen as inauspicious. Many families are unwilling to step into new homes on such a day. They prefer to wait for a better time.

Despite the government’s push for mass house warming ceremonies on Ugadi, most beneficiaries are holding back. In Kanagal mandal, several families said they were eager but unwilling to risk “Amavasya dosham.” They told officials they would move into their new houses only after finding a favourable muhurtam. Better safe than sorry, they said.

At the same time, beneficiaries praised the administration for its support. P Janamma from Juvvigudem in Narketpally mandal said District Collector B Chandrashekhar kept a close watch from start to finish. Funds were released on time. There was no financial strain on beneficiaries. V Andalu from Kanagal echoed the sentiment. She said the collector ensured timely sand supply during shortages. That helped speed up construction.