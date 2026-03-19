Amavasya casts shadow on Indiramma house warming

NALGONDA: The state government’s ambitious Indiramma house warming programme in Nalgonda district has hit a roadblock.
Officials lined up grand ceremonies to coincide with Ugadi; muhurtams were fixed for 2,281 newly built houses. But the plan has come unstuck.
This year, Amavasya overlaps with Ugadi, which has made the beneficiaries wary. In Telugu tradition, Amavasya is seen as inauspicious. Many families are unwilling to step into new homes on such a day. They prefer to wait for a better time.
Despite the government’s push for mass house warming ceremonies on Ugadi, most beneficiaries are holding back. In Kanagal mandal, several families said they were eager but unwilling to risk “Amavasya dosham.” They told officials they would move into their new houses only after finding a favourable muhurtam. Better safe than sorry, they said.
At the same time, beneficiaries praised the administration for its support. P Janamma from Juvvigudem in Narketpally mandal said District Collector B Chandrashekhar kept a close watch from start to finish. Funds were released on time. There was no financial strain on beneficiaries. V Andalu from Kanagal echoed the sentiment. She said the collector ensured timely sand supply during shortages. That helped speed up construction.
Across six constituencies, 6,409 houses were taken up under the scheme for beneficiaries owning land. So far, 2,281 houses are complete. Nagarjunasagar constituency tops the list, with 529 houses built across six mandals.
Under the scheme, each beneficiary receives Rs 5 lakh in phases. A sum of Rs 1 lakh is released after the basement. Another Rs 1 lakh at roof level and yet another Rs 1.40 lakh for the slab. Then Rs 27,000 comes under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, and Rs 12,000 for toilets. The balance is paid after completion.
Meanwhile, public representatives are keen to go ahead with the Ugadi ceremonies. They are in touch with officials for updates. But with beneficiaries staying away, the administration is now looking at alternatives. Officials say ceremonies may be held on Friday or Saturday instead, once the shadow of Amavasya passes.