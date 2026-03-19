Centre extends Telangana CS tenure by three more months

HYDERABAD: The Union government has extended the tenure of Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao by three months. The Department of Personnel and Training communicated the decision to the state government.

This is the second extension granted to Ramakrishna Rao. He assumed charge as CS on April 30, 2025 and was originally due to retire on August 30, 2025. At the request of the chief minister, the Centre extended his tenure by seven months from September 1, 2025.

With that term ending on March 31, the state government again sought an extension on administrative grounds. The Union government approved it by relaxing Rule 16(1) of the All India Services (DCRB) Rules, 1958, invoking Rule 3 of the AIS (CS-RM) Rules, 1960.

With the latest extension, Ramakrishna Rao will continue as CS until the end of June 2026.

A 1991-batch IAS officer, he earlier served as principal secretary, Finance department. He was the longest-serving finance secretary in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the state government is expected to pick 1991-batch IPS officer CV Anand, who is currently Home Secretary, as the next DGP. Recently, the UPSC empanelment committee short-listed three names. The state government will pick one of three names, most likely, Anand, according to sources.