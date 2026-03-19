Congress undermining democracy with anarchic rule: Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao

NALGONDA: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Congress was subverting democracy through its anarchic rule in Telangana.

He spoke to the media here after visiting the government hospital where he called on BJP workers, who were injured in an alleged attack by Congress activists. Warning Congress leaders of strong resistance if attacks on BJP workers continued, he said, “We will not rest until the culprits are punished and sent to jail.”

Ramchander Rao alleged that six BJP workers sustained injuries and four of them were undergoing treatment at the hospital after they were attacked by Congress leaders and their followers in Chandur on Sunday. Accusing the local MLA of instigating the attacks, he alleged that Congress workers even prevented the victims from getting timely medical treatment.

Urging doctors to provide proper medical treatment to the injured without succumbing to political pressure, the state BJP chief alleged that police filed cases against the attackers under minor sections of the law despite the severity of injuries suffered by the victims.

He further accused Congress leaders of resorting to land grabbing, drug trafficking and operating belt shops.