Govt wants to raze 10,000 houses for Musi: BRS

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Assembly, alleging a Rs 1.5 lakh crore financial scam in the proposed Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP), triggering a heated exchange between the ruling Congress and the opposition.

Speaking during Question Hour, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that his party was not opposed to rejuvenation of the polluted Musi river but strongly objected to what he termed as a “massive financial scam” in the name of the project.

The Sircilla MLA, along with BRS MLAs including Sudheer Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh and Bandaru Lakshma Reddy, raised concern over the absence of clarity on key aspects such as the detailed project report (DPR), project cost escalation, land acquisition and large-scale demolitions.

Rama Rao questioned the steep rise in project estimates from an initial `16,000 crore to `1.5 lakh crore, and pointed to inconsistencies in official figures, noting that only `4,000 crore to `5,000 crore was cited in the Assembly. He also sought details on project phases, extent of land acquisition and the number of houses likely to be demolished.

Referring to Gazette notifications, he claimed that over 10,000 houses could face demolition, far higher than the initial estimate of 1,435. He also flagged discrepancies in buffer zone norms, alleging that notices were issued even beyond the stated 50-metre limit.