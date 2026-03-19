IMD forecasts light to moderate rain across Telangana over next three days

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms across Telangana over the next three days, with a gradual dip in temperatures.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the current weather pattern is influenced by a trough extending from central Madhya Pradesh through Marathwada and north interior Karnataka, along with another trough from the Gulf of Mannar to south interior Karnataka via Tamil Nadu.

Officials said several districts are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph on Thursday and Friday. Isolated hailstorms are also expected in one or two districts.

The IMD has also predicted a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2–3°C over the next two days, bringing some relief from the prevailing heat.