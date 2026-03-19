Man arrested for killing YouTuber wife over dowry in Telangana

JAGTIAL: Police have arrested Chittari Haribabu, accused of the murder of his wife, YouTuber Gandham Vaishnavi from Korutla.

The case was registered following a complaint by the victim’s father, Gandham Durgaprasad, from Madhapur village.

The couple got married about 10 months ago after falling in love.

Police said Haribabu’s family opposed the marriage due to dowry issues. Despite this, the couple married and stayed at Vaishnavi’s home. However, the accused allegedly demanded `5 lakh as dowry, which the victim’s family had paid, to purchase land. He continued to harass her, demanding an additional `5 lakh, police added.

The harassment intensified after Vaishnavi became pregnant three months ago. According to the complaint, Haribabu stabbed her while she was asleep and then strangled her to death on Tuesday morning.

He fled the house after the incident and hid the knife and blood-stained clothes at an abandoned house near Konaraopet X Road. Police apprehended him the same day and recovered the weapon, clothes and motorcycle used in the crime.