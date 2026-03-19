Man kills wife, father-in-law in Telangana; stages fire accident

HANAMKONDA: A 34-year-old allegedly murdered his wife and father-in-law by striking them in the head with a hammer and subsequently staged the scene to appear as if a fire had occurred. The incident took place at Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Kadipikonda, under Madikonda police station limits, on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as D Rajasekhar (54) and his daughter B Rajashree (24), residents of Kadipikonda in Hanamkonda. The accused, B Praveen (34), a private employee from Geesugonda mandal in Warangal district, has been arrested.

Police said the accused had been harassing his wife, Rajashree, and her father over additional dowry. Rajashree had been staying at her father’s house after delivery.

On Wednesday morning, Praveen entered the house while both victims were asleep and attacked them with a hammer. After killing them, he moved his children to a safe place, returned to the house, poured petrol on the bodies and set them on fire to make it appear as a fire accident.

After firefighters reached the spot, they doused the flames and discovered that the victims had died. During the investigation, injuries on the bodies raised suspicion, and upon questioning, the accused confessed to his crime.

The bodies were shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for postmortem examination. A case has been registered.