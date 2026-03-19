Only a magistrate can seal premises in prostitution cases; Madhapur guest house to be de-sealed: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ruled that the power to attach or evict occupants from premises allegedly used for illegal activities such as prostitution rests only with a Magistrate and not with the police. The court directed the immediate de-sealing of a guest house in Guttala Begumpet, Madhapur, which had been sealed following a police raid in August 2025.

Justice E.V. Venugopal, while delivering the order, observed that even in cases involving allegations of prostitution, authorities must strictly follow the procedure laid down under the law.

The case relates to a raid conducted by the Cyberabad police at a five-storey building where a prostitution racket was allegedly operating. After the raid, a criminal case was registered and the building was attached and sealed by the police.

The property owner challenged this action in the High Court, stating that he had leased the building in 2024 to tenants for running a hostel and was unaware of any alleged illegal activities. He also said that the property was his main source of income and that the police sealed it without issuing prior notice. He further argued that the show-cause notice issued later by the Commissioner of Police had no legal authority.

The State, however, defended the action, saying that sealing the building was necessary to prevent further illegal activities and to maintain public order and morality until the criminal trial was completed.

After hearing the matter, the court noted that under Section 18 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the authority to issue a show-cause notice and order attachment or eviction lies with a Magistrate. It held that the police had acted beyond their jurisdiction.

The court directed the authorities to immediately de-seal the premises and return possession to the owner. It also said that the Magistrate is free to initiate fresh proceedings in accordance with the law. The writ petition was disposed of.