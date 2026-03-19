Revanth & co meet Rahul, Priyanka on Parliament premises

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy call on senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on the premises of Parliament on Wednesday. He was accompanied by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and party MPs.

Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy thanked Rahul Gandhi for nominating him to the Upper House. MPs Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, M Anil Kumar Yadav, Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar and former MP AP Jithender Reddy were also present. The delegation is learnt to have discussed the political situation in the state and the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states.

Later in the day, during an informal interaction with the media, Revanth Reddy clarified that the state government had no role in the grant of bail to TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar in connection with a drugs case. He reiterated that the government would deal with drug-related offences with an iron hand.