SI’s wife dies by suicide; tension during funeral in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: A 32-year-old woman, wife of a sub-inspector posted in Karimnagar, died by suicide after allegedly consuming crushed oleander seeds at her residence on Tuesday.

The deceased, Divya, was the wife of Chandrasekhar, who is posted at the Two Town Police Station. The couple lived in Hanumannagar under the limits of One Town Police Station.

According to reports, Divya consumed crushed oleander seeds (ganneru pappu) at home on Tuesday. Her condition deteriorated soon after, prompting family members to rush her to a hospital in Karimnagar. After receiving emergency treatment, she was shifted to Hyderabad for advanced care. She died late Tuesday night while undergoing treatment.

Divya’s father said she had been suffering from severe stomach pain, which led her to take the extreme step.

Chandrasekhar and Divya were married in 2016 and have two sons, both under eight years of age. The incident has left the family in grief. Police colleagues visited Chandrasekhar and conveyed their condolences.

Tension prevailed during Divya’s funeral at Seethampeta village in Illandakunta mandal on Wednesday after some relatives allegedly attempted to attack Chandrasekhar. Anticipating trouble, police moved him into a room and locked it for his safety.

This led to arguments between the relatives and the police, with family members demanding that he be brought out.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)