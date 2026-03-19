Special focus on welfare, devpt expected in Telangana Budget; six new schemes likely to be introduced

HYDERABAD: The state government is all set to present Budget 2026–27 with a special focus on welfare, development and the ambitious Telangana Rising Vision 2047.

If sources are to be believed, the government will also announce six new schemes, including “Young India Kits” for students and electric scooters for girl students. Ahead of the Budget to be presented on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a meeting with finance department officials on the Assembly premises on Wednesday morning.

The meeting, which lasted for over two hours, focused on sector-wise allocations, announcement of new schemes and finalisation of estimates.

According to sources, the proposals have been finalised after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested key changes to allocations and schemes.

The Budget proposals are said to have been structured around a three-pronged approach -- welfare, development and long-term growth. The estimates are being prepared to reflect the government’s policy direction and ensure effective implementation of its programmes.