Station bail for drug accused, no govt role in probe: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the accused in the Moinabad drug case were granted station bail according to rules and that the government had no role in it.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Revanth said the state government had already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

He also said the next Assembly elections in Telangana would be held in 2029, not in 2028. The chief minister added that it would be welcome if women’s reservation in legislative bodies was implemented.

Meanwhile, the Rajendranagar court on Wednesday heard arguments on the police custody petition in the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case, a day after the Moinabad police filed the petition.

Police sought custody of former BRS MLA Panjugula Rohith Reddy alias Pilot Rohith Reddy, his brother Panjugula Ritesh Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Namit Sharma. The three were arrested and later remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.