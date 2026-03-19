Station bail for drug accused, no govt role in probe: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the accused in the Moinabad drug case were granted station bail according to rules and that the government had no role in it.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Revanth said the state government had already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.
He also said the next Assembly elections in Telangana would be held in 2029, not in 2028. The chief minister added that it would be welcome if women’s reservation in legislative bodies was implemented.
Meanwhile, the Rajendranagar court on Wednesday heard arguments on the police custody petition in the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case, a day after the Moinabad police filed the petition.
Police sought custody of former BRS MLA Panjugula Rohith Reddy alias Pilot Rohith Reddy, his brother Panjugula Ritesh Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Namit Sharma. The three were arrested and later remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.
Counsel for the accused argued that the investigation was in its final stage and police custody was unnecessary. The prosecution, however, told the court that the probe was still at an initial stage and further questioning was required. After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order for March 20.
A total of 11 persons are named as accused in the case. While three have been sent to judicial remand, the remaining eight were released on station bail.
Meanwhile, the SIT questioned seven accused on Tuesday. Those examined include Koushik Ravi, an advocate from Bengaluru; Tiruveedula Arjun Reddy, Nallapaneni Vijayakrishna, Varamachaneni Sravan Kumar, Moravineni Ramesh, R Priyanka Reddy, and Silveri Sharath Kumar, the driver of Rohith Reddy.
Another accused, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, reportedly told police he would appear before them in the first week of April. The SIT is continuing the investigation.