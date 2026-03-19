Telangana ranks last in consumer dispute redressal

HYDERABAD: Telangana ranked last among 19 large and mid-sized states in the Consumer Justice Report 2026, pointing to gaps in the state’s consumer dispute redressal system.

The report, released by the India Justice Report (IJR), assessed consumer commissions on infrastructure, staffing, budgets, workload and diversity. Among states with populations above one crore, Telangana was placed 19th. Andhra Pradesh ranked first, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Telangana recorded a 100% case clearance rate between 2020 and 2024 and has no vacancies among members in the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (SCDRC), placing it among four states with full member strength.

However, the report noted structural gaps. The state commission currently has no president and there is a 25% vacancy among district commission presidents. Only 12 district commissions are functioning across 33 districts, against the mandate of one commission per district.