Tribunal judgment doesn’t come under House purview: Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday asked the members of the Legislative Assembly to refrain from referring to the judgment given by the Tribunal, constituted under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, on disqualification petitions filed by BRS MLAs against “defected” legislators.

In view of BRS member KT Rama Rao raising the issue and questioning the Speaker for dismissing the petitions during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Sridhar Babu made a statement in the Assembly. “It will not come under the purview of the House.

The petitions have been disposed by the Tribunal constituted as per the provisions of the Constitution of India. Like any other judicial system, the Tribunal was constituted under the 10th Schedule. It has taken a decision as per the evidence placed before it,” he said.

“The Tribunal also followed natural justice principles and disposed the petitions. In this context, it is not right to cast aspersions on the Speaker. The House should not discuss the judgment given by the Tribunal,” he added, while suggesting that the members not raise the matter in the Assembly.