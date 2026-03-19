West Asia conflict: Smelling good just got bit more expensive

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad's Ramzan perfume markets, usually among the busiest bazaars in the city especially ahead of Eid, are witnessing a slowdown this year as disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia push up prices and delay shipments.
Traders say the impact is being felt across the trade, with higher freight costs, supply delays and cautious consumer spending affecting sales during what is typically the peak business season.
Toufeeq Ahmed, who runs the family store Perfume Valley and has been in the trade for over two decades, says prices have already risen sharply this season.
“Prices have increased by around 18–20%. The raw materials we source usually come from China, West Asia and European countries. Because some sea routes have been closed, shipments are being delayed and we are facing a shortage of products,” he says.
He notes that Ramzan normally accounts for a significant portion of annual sales. “Nearly 40–45% of our yearly business happens during this period. But this year the entire perfume industry is affected. Customers who can still afford it are buying, while others are switching to cheaper brands.”
Ahmed says the slowdown is visible in shop footfall and bulk orders. “Usually the shop is very busy during Ramzan, but the crowd is much less this year. At least 35% of the business has been affected.”
Rising prices altering consumer preferences, say traders
“Perfume is not an essential item, so when prices of basic necessities increase, people start cutting down on such purchases,” Ahmed says.
Retailers dealing in imported fragrances say the disruptions are also pushing up landing costs for several popular West Asian brands.
Saddam Hussain of Decantique, a perfume retail and decant business supplying customers in Hyderabad, says some fragrances that earlier landed at around Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 are now priced closer to Rs 2,900 to Rs 3,200.
“Most of these perfumes move through the UAE, and with the war, there have been delays in cargo movement and higher freight costs. Supplies have become inconsistent and retailers are being more cautious with stocking,” he points out.
Saad, who runs Aboud Perfume, says shipping costs have risen steeply in recent months.
“Earlier, shipping costs were around Rs 700 per kg, but now they have gone up to nearly Rs 1,200 per kg. At the same time, production in Dubai has slowed down because of workforce and operational issues, which has reduced supply,” he says.
He adds that a portion of his inventory remains stuck overseas. “A large part of my stock is currently stuck in Dubai despite payments being made, which has directly affected sales during Ramzan, when demand is usually high.”
According to traders, fragrances from popular West Asian brands continue to attract buyers during the festive season, but several high-demand products are currently out of stock because of supply disruptions.
At the same time, rising prices are gradually altering buying patterns. Traders around the Charminar markets say some customers are turning to locally blended fragrances and traditional attars, which are comparatively more affordable while still offering strong scents.
Customers say they are adjusting purchases as prices rise. “I prefer West Asian perfumes because they are long-lasting and feel premium while still being affordable. However, this year the prices have gone up, so I am buying fewer bottles than I usually do during Ramzan,” says 27-year-old Masi Zaman.
With Ramzan typically accounting for a large share of annual perfume sales in the city, traders say prolonged disruptions in supply chains could further affect business if the situation in West Asia continues.