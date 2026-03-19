West Asia conflict: Smelling good just got bit more expensive

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad's Ramzan perfume markets, usually among the busiest bazaars in the city especially ahead of Eid, are witnessing a slowdown this year as disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia push up prices and delay shipments.

Traders say the impact is being felt across the trade, with higher freight costs, supply delays and cautious consumer spending affecting sales during what is typically the peak business season.

Toufeeq Ahmed, who runs the family store Perfume Valley and has been in the trade for over two decades, says prices have already risen sharply this season.

“Prices have increased by around 18–20%. The raw materials we source usually come from China, West Asia and European countries. Because some sea routes have been closed, shipments are being delayed and we are facing a shortage of products,” he says.

He notes that Ramzan normally accounts for a significant portion of annual sales. “Nearly 40–45% of our yearly business happens during this period. But this year the entire perfume industry is affected. Customers who can still afford it are buying, while others are switching to cheaper brands.”

Ahmed says the slowdown is visible in shop footfall and bulk orders. “Usually the shop is very busy during Ramzan, but the crowd is much less this year. At least 35% of the business has been affected.”