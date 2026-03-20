Telangana presents Rs 3.24 lakh crore Budget; unveils new midday meal scheme to intermediate students

HYDERABAD: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presented Rs 3,24,234 crore Budget estimates for the year 2026-27 in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Out of the total expenditure, the estimated revenue expenditure will be Rs 2,34,406 crore, while capital expenditure is projected at Rs 47,267 crore.

While presenting the Budget, Bhatti announced a new scheme to provide insurance cover to the people. “We are introducing the ‘Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme’ from June 2, 2026, to provide life insurance of Rs 5 lakh to each of the 1 crore 15 lakh families in the state,” he said.

The government also decided to provide a scholarship of Rs 2,000 per month to trainees receiving training in ATCs. Another new initiative announced in the Budget is the extension of the midday meal scheme to Intermediate students.

“We are now extending a new Midday Meal Scheme to students pursuing Intermediate education in Government Junior Colleges as well. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in the measures we are taking for student welfare,” Bhatti said.

In his Budget speech, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted Telangana’s growth rate of 10.7 per cent, which is 2.7 per cent higher than the national average. Telangana also topped the country in per capita income, which stood at Rs 4,18,931 at current prices, growing at 10.2 per cent.