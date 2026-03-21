CM Revanth Reddy hails ‘futuristic’ Budget, says it balances welfare and growth

Describing the 2026–27 Budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the Assembly on Friday as “futuristic”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that it balances development and welfare while laying a base for long-term growth.

Speaking informally to reporters at the Assembly, he said equal priority had been given to both sectors, with higher outlays for infrastructure to support economic expansion. The Budget aligns with the Telangana Rising Vision and provides for all sections, the chief minister added.

Revanth pointed out the state had introduced the Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme, offering Rs 5 lakh cover to each eligible family, with about 1.15 crore families expected to benefit. The highest allocations have been made to education and public health. Education reforms will align with the National Education Policy, with a move towards integrated campuses from pre-primary to Class 12 in government schools.

On transparency, he said full details of debts and revenues had been disclosed. Since assuming office, the government has borrowed Rs 3.47 lakh crore, of which Rs 3.30 lakh crore went towards servicing past loans and interest. Steps are being taken to plug revenue leakages and raise income, while pursuing pending dues from the Union government.

The chief minister alleged that nearly 6,000 phones were tapped during the previous BRS regime, calling it a serious violation under investigation.

“We cannot make arrests without completing the investigation as per legal provisions,” he said, adding that permission had been granted for the probe.