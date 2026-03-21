Telangana allocates Rs 5,500 crore for Indiramma Indlu; over 2.6 lakh houses under construction

HYDERABAD: The state government has allocated Rs 5,500 crore for the flagship Indiramma Indlu scheme in the Budget 2026–27.

So far, the state government has sanctioned 3,24,536 houses against a target of 4,50,000, with each unit comprising two rooms, a separate kitchen and a toilet under the scheme.

In 2025–26, the government set a target of constructing 3,500 houses per Assembly constituency, with financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh per house on a 100% subsidy basis.

Of the total sanctioned houses, 2,62,449 are currently under construction. In addition, under the Double Bedroom housing scheme, 2,92,938 houses have been sanctioned as of November 30, at a project cost of Rs 19,423.69 crore. With Rs 5,500 crore allocated for the next financial year, more houses are expected to be constructed.