Telangana allocates Rs 875 crore to IT; bets on digital growth

HYDERABAD: The state government has allocated Rs 875 crore to the Information Technology department, underscoring its push to strengthen the state’s fast-growing digital economy and expand technology infrastructure.

Presenting the Budget on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state’s IT exports had reached Rs 3.13 lakh crore, while the sector had generated employment for more than 9.39 lakh people, reflecting Telangana’s growing prominence as a major technology hub.

Hyderabad continues to play a key role in India’s Global Capability Centre ecosystem, with nearly 20 percent of the country’s total GCCs located in the city. More than 70 new GCCs were established in Hyderabad during 2024-25, he said and added that in a further boost to the city’s global tech profile, Google had set up its Google Safety Engineering Centre in Hyderabad.

“To ensure that IT growth is not limited to the western parts of Hyderabad, the government is promoting the GRID policy, Growth in Dispersion, aimed at expanding IT development across other parts of the city,” he said.

The government is also focusing on strengthening digital connectivity in rural and public institutions through the T-Fiber network. In an effort to cut spending on internet services currently sourced from private providers and to offer secure high-speed connectivity through the state’s own network, fibre connections have already been extended to 8,888 gram panchayats in 424 mandals and 4,800 government institutions. The state has now set a target of extending T-Fiber connectivity to 50,000 government institutions by the end of this year.