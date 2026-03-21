Telangana bets big on tourism with Rs 1,224 crore outlay under new policy

HYDERABAD: As part of its efforts to position Telangana as a global tourism destination, the state government has proposed an allocation of Rs 1,224 crore for the sector in the 2026–27 Budget.

Presenting the Budget in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the government is implementing the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025–2030 for the sector’s comprehensive development.

“The policy is aimed at attracting investments, creating employment and promoting Telangana’s arts, culture and traditions on the global stage,” Vikramarka said.

He noted that the policy has evoked strong interest from the private sector, with investment proposals worth over Rs 25,000 crore under consideration.