Telangana BJP chief slams Budget as ‘numbers game’, flags gaps in education, welfare and healthcare

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Friday described the Budget 2026–27 as highly disappointing and termed it an exercise in jugglery of numbers.

Reacting to the Budget presented in the Assembly, he said there were hardly any significant changes or new initiatives. He remarked that it appeared as though the minister had accidentally read out last year’s Budget. He noted that even after more than two-and-a-half years in power, the government had failed to achieve any tangible development.

The BJP alleged that a grave injustice had been done to the education sector in the Budget allocation. While the government claimed an increase of Rs 1,000 crore compared to last year, the sector accounted for only 8% of the total outlay. In contrast, states such as Andhra Pradesh and Bihar had earmarked 13% and 21% respectively, he pointed out. He added that despite claims of establishing integrated universities, there was no visible effort to improve the education system.

On the healthcare front, Rao alleged that the government was struggling to clear pending dues under the Aarogyasri scheme. He also accused the government of misleading people with “fancy names” like “Future City” without delivering real development.

He further stated that projects such as the Regional Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Rail were fully funded by the Centre, with the state’s role limited to land acquisition.

Accusing the Congress government of making false promises, the state BJP chief claimed that dues under the Rythu Bharosa scheme remained unpaid, with arrears of around Rs 45,000 per acre.