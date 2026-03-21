Telangana Budget charting human-first growth story, blends welfare with development

The core philosophy of Telangana Budget 2026–27 is refreshingly straightforward: welfare and development are not competing priorities but mutually reinforcing ones.

The macroeconomic foundation supporting this Budget is encouraging. Telangana’s GSDP grew at 10.7% in 2025-26, outpacing the national GDP growth rate of 8% by a meaningful margin. The state’s per capita income of Rs 4,18,931 is nearly 1.9 times the national average of Rs 2,19,575 — reflecting a state that has consistently performed above its weight class economically.

One of the Budget’s less-celebrated but fiscally significant achievements is its handling of inherited high-interest debt. Loans of Rs 25,612 crore have been restructured at lower interest rates with extended repayment tenures of 20 to 39 years, reducing the state’s cash outflow obligation between 2025–26 and 2031–32 by Rs 22,142 crore.

Equally noteworthy is the state’s success before the 16th Finance Commission in incorporating State GSDP as a tax devolution criterion, raising Telangana’s share from 2.102% to 2.174%. A seemingly small shift, but one that compounds into thousands of crores in additional central transfers over time.

Education: The real headline

At Rs 26,674 crore, education commands the second-largest sectoral allocation. The quality of thinking behind the education initiatives is what sets this Budget apart.

105 Young India Integrated Residential Schools are being established across all Assembly constituencies, bringing SC, ST, BC, minority and OC students under one roof — with modern infrastructure, digital facilities and dedicated transport. These schools could become a national model for equitable education delivery.

Offering milk three days a week and ragi porridge the other three, the breakfast scheme covers students from pre-primary through Intermediate level. Nutrition science is unequivocal: morning nourishment improves cognitive performance, reduces absenteeism and cuts dropout rates.