Telangana Budget charting human-first growth story, blends welfare with development

The core philosophy of Telangana Budget 2026–27 is refreshingly straightforward: welfare and development are not competing priorities but mutually reinforcing ones.
The macroeconomic foundation supporting this Budget is encouraging. Telangana’s GSDP grew at 10.7% in 2025-26, outpacing the national GDP growth rate of 8% by a meaningful margin. The state’s per capita income of Rs 4,18,931 is nearly 1.9 times the national average of Rs 2,19,575 — reflecting a state that has consistently performed above its weight class economically.
One of the Budget’s less-celebrated but fiscally significant achievements is its handling of inherited high-interest debt. Loans of Rs 25,612 crore have been restructured at lower interest rates with extended repayment tenures of 20 to 39 years, reducing the state’s cash outflow obligation between 2025–26 and 2031–32 by Rs 22,142 crore.
Equally noteworthy is the state’s success before the 16th Finance Commission in incorporating State GSDP as a tax devolution criterion, raising Telangana’s share from 2.102% to 2.174%. A seemingly small shift, but one that compounds into thousands of crores in additional central transfers over time.
Education: The real headline
At Rs 26,674 crore, education commands the second-largest sectoral allocation. The quality of thinking behind the education initiatives is what sets this Budget apart.
105 Young India Integrated Residential Schools are being established across all Assembly constituencies, bringing SC, ST, BC, minority and OC students under one roof — with modern infrastructure, digital facilities and dedicated transport. These schools could become a national model for equitable education delivery.
Offering milk three days a week and ragi porridge the other three, the breakfast scheme covers students from pre-primary through Intermediate level. Nutrition science is unequivocal: morning nourishment improves cognitive performance, reduces absenteeism and cuts dropout rates.
That this benefit extends to Intermediate is significant — adolescent nutrition is a neglected policy area in most states. By extending nutritional support to Class 11 and 12 students, the government addresses a critical dropout window.
The Young India Skill University is the Budget’s most forward-looking education intervention — bringing together 118 ATCs, Polytechnic Colleges, and TOMCOM under one institutional umbrella, with industry-co-designed curricula and a Rs 2,000 monthly stipend for trainees. Rs 1,000 crore for Osmania University — where this writer is privileged to serve — and Rs 400 crore for Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Mahila Viswavidyalayam represent meaningful commitments to higher education infrastructure.
Over 1,360 pre-primary divisions have been launched as pilots across 33 districts, with plans to scale to 2,500 government schools next year. Nobel Laureate economist James Heckman’s research is definitive on this point — early childhood education yields the highest returns of any human capital investment.
Areas that merit continued attention
Honest academic engagement requires acknowledging where ambition must be matched by execution.
At 14.6% of total outlay, capital expenditure — the spending that creates lasting physical assets — remains below the recommended threshold for a high-growth economy. Gradually increasing it is a fiscal priority for the medium term.
Despite the absolute increase in education allocation, Telangana’s education expenditure as a share of total state spending still trails the national average. Closing this gap should be a policy goal.
The Budget launches several major schemes. The real test lies not in announcement but in delivery — robust monitoring systems, measurable outcome targets and transparent grievance mechanisms will determine whether these change lives or remain on paper.
Debt restructuring has provided relief, but committed expenditure on interest and pensions remains substantial. Careful stewardship of these obligations is essential to protect the developmental spending pipeline in the years ahead.
The Budget is, at its core, a human capital Budget. Its most consequential investments — breakfast for schoolchildren, meals for college students, skill universities, integrated residential schools, universal life insurance — are bets on people rather than just projects. These are the investments whose returns do not appear in next quarter’s data but compound quietly and powerfully across a generation.
As with any Budget, the distance between intention and impact is bridged only by the quality, speed and honesty of implementation. Telangana’s students, farmers, women, workers, and elderly citizens will be — and deserve to be — its ultimate evaluators.
Prof A Patrick, chairman, Board of Studies, Department of Commerce, Osmania University