Telangana budget offers limited allocations for expanded urban region in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Budget 2026–27 presented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka offers limited support to the Core Urban Region (CURE) — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations — with allocations seen as inadequate for an expanded urban footprint.

The civic region, now spread over about 2,043 sq km after merger of surrounding GPs and municipalities, had sought Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure. The budget does not provide major direct allocations matching this scale.

Some targeted provisions include Rs 2,654 crore under the H-CITI scheme, Rs 1,500 crore for the Musi rejuvenation project, Rs 1,450 crore for water and sewerage works, and Rs 600 crore for Metro Phase II. Loans include Rs 1,000 crore to the Water Board for the Sunkishala project, Rs 500 crore to HMRL and Rs 500 crore to HMDA. The Water Board will receive Rs 300 crore towards the 20 KL free water scheme.

Other allocations include Rs 300 crore to the Future City Development Authority, Rs 50 crore to HYDRAA (down from Rs 60 crore), Rs 25 crore to the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority, and Rs 5 crore for suburban rail.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has been allocated Rs 17,907 crore, including Rs 7,458 crore for establishment and Rs 10,450 crore for schemes.