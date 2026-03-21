Telangana Dy CM Bhatti eyes industry push with Rs 3,490 crore outlay

HYDERABAD: Telangana is strengthening its industrial push, with the sector contributing Rs 3,04,217 crore to the state’s GSDP, while new plans are being rolled out to develop industrial hubs, expand exports and support women-led enterprises, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced while presenting the Budget on Friday. The government has allocated Rs 3,490 crore for the Industries sector.

He said the western region, particularly Kodangal, is set to emerge as a major industrial hub. Land pooling has been proposed for large industrial parks near the upcoming Radial Road-II, along with the development of the Kodangal Multipurpose Industrial Park (MPIP). Vikramarka stated that the state is also moving ahead with the Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City project with Central support under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, which would come up over 3,245 acres. Telangana’s exports have reached Rs 1,61,843 crore, placing it seventh in the country.

The state has also been recognised as a “Top Achiever” in ease of doing business. The state is supporting over 700 women entrepreneurs across 33 districts through WE-Hub. Under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, a special initiative has been launched to support 140 women-led groups.

A pre-incubation programme has also been introduced to reach women in remote areas. Vikramarka added that a dedicated SPEED division under the chief secretary has been set up to monitor MoUs with industries.