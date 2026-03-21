Telangana extends midday meals to Intermediate students

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday announced the extension of the Midday Meal Scheme to students pursuing Intermediate education in government junior colleges from the next academic year, along with the launch of a breakfast scheme, including milk, for students from nursery to Class 12, aimed at improving nutrition and health outcomes, increasing attendance and punctuality, and reducing dropouts and absenteeism.

Calling it a “new chapter” in education reforms, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the scheme, which has so far been limited to school students, will now cover those pursuing Classes 11 and 12 in government institutions.

In another major initiative, the government will roll out a breakfast scheme for students from pre-primary to Class 12 from the 2026-27 academic year, providing milk three days a week and ragi malt on the remaining days. It has allocated Rs 720 crore for the programme, along with around Rs 100 crore for the Midday Meal Scheme and an additional Rs 100 crore for kitchen modernisation, as part of the total education Budget of Rs 26,674 crore.

The government will also distribute retrofitted motorised vehicles to differently-abled Intermediate students to improve access to education.

The initiatives follow repeated recommendations from the Telangana Education Commission and appeals from Government Junior College lecturers.

Welcoming the announcement, Telangana Government Junior College Lecturers Association president Madhusudhan Reddy said, “This decision will improve students’ health, attendance and overall academic performance. ”

Telangana Parents Associations also expressed relief over the initiative. “Many families struggle to provide proper meals, especially in the mornings. With breakfast and midday meals ensured, we can be confident that our children will focus better on studies,” said Lakshmi, a parent of an Inter student in a government college.