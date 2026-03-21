Telangana raises education outlay by 15% to Rs 26,674 crore; falls short of 18% target

HYDERABAD: With an allocation of Rs 26,674 crore for education in the 2026–27 Budget, the Telanganagovernment has raised its outlay by over 15% from last year, though it remains below the 18% benchmark suggested by the Telangana Education Commission.

Accounting for about 8.2% of the total Budget outlay of Rs 3,24 lakh crore, the education sector has drawn criticism from experts and stakeholders over its share. The Budget focuses on expanding welfare schemes and institutions, including Telangana Public Schools, Young India Integrated Residential Schools, extended mid-day meals, and a breakfast scheme from pre-primary to Class 12, along with university upgrades and 15 new polytechnic courses from 2026-27.

Talking to the TNIE, Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, member, TEC, said, “The commission had recommended around 18% of the overall Budget, but that has not been allocated. However, several of our recommendations have been accepted, including extending the midday meal scheme to government junior colleges, introducing pre-primary classes, launching the breakfast scheme, and constructing Young India Integrated Residential Schools. Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) have also been declared as Young India Institutes of Excellence, and 120 KGBVs have been upgraded to the Intermediate level.”

He added that new Government Degree Colleges have been started at Station Ghanpur, Kesamudram, Gangadhara, Dharmapuri, Paakaal, Kosgi and Devarakadra, taking the total number of Government Degree Colleges in the state to 149.

However, criticism has also emerged from teacher and student bodies. Chava Ravi, state president of the Telangana United Teachers Federation (TSUTF), said the Budget focuses on populist schemes without meaningful allocations to strengthen the education system. The additional 3,566 crore, he said, is largely limited to the breakfast scheme, expansion of midday meals up to Intermediate, and Telangana Public Schools, with no clear funds for improving infrastructure or meal quality.