Telangana to boost credit access, build fintech ecosystem in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state government plans to position Hyderabad as a global fintech capital by strengthening lending ecosystems, building advanced financial infrastructure and expanding credit access.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the initiative will focus on rebuilding local lending capacity by attracting new bank and NBFC headquarters, developing a ‘Banking Ops 2.0 Zone’ in Gachibowli and the Financial District, and rolling out a statewide Unified Lending Interface (ULI). The government has also allocated Rs 3,490 crore for the Industries sector, which contributes Rs 3,04,217 crore to Telangana’s GSDP.

According to the Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2026, the state will incentivise major banks and regional NBFCs to set up headquarters or command centres in Hyderabad to improve credit flow and financial inclusion. The proposed Banking Ops 2.0 Zone will leverage Hyderabad’s BFSI ecosystem with shared KYC and fraud detection utilities, Account Aggregator-ready APIs, secure data systems and risk-operation sandboxes.

The government will also launch the ULI, built on the Account Aggregator framework and RBI’s Public Tech Platform, to speed up loan processing and integrate SHG and MSME credit histories.

Meanwhile, the state government also envisions a transition from group lending to individualised, data-driven credit pathways. For this, the government would launch Telangana Information Bureau (TIB). This bureau will integrate alternative data (utility bills, e-commerce patterns, tax records) to generate credit scores for households without traditional credit histories. The government also intends to modernise the SHGs by digitising the repayment histories of 6.1 lakh. SHGs will allow members to graduate to formal, lower-interest individual credit.