Telangana to launch Rs 5 lakh Indiramma insurance for 1.15 crore families

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will roll out the Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme from June 2, offering Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to 1.15 crore families in the state.

The government said it aims to ensure that living in Telangana is a support, not a burden, noting that the loss of a sole earning member can push families into severe financial distress alongside emotional trauma. In this context, the state has allocated Rs 13,679 crore to the Medical and Health department, an increase of Rs 1,286 crore from Rs 12,393 crore in the previous fiscal.

The 2026-27 Budget introduces a cashless treatment initiative under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS), to be implemented through the Rajiv Aarogyasri Trust, covering government employees, pensioners and their dependent family members, and enabling access to treatment for 1,998 diseases across government hospitals and 421 empanelled private hospitals, with around 23.51 lakh beneficiaries expected to be covered.

Presenting the Budget in the State Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government is prioritising accessible and affordable healthcare, with a strong focus on maternal and child health, youth wellness, control of chronic diseases and mental healthcare.

On the infrastructure front, the government plans to expand tertiary healthcare capacity, with beds in government hospitals projected to reach 44,029 by the end of 2026, exceeding the Indian Public Health Standards norm.