Telangana to revive Pranahita-Chevella project, prioritise desilting of key reservoirs

The state government has decided to take up the BR Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella Project in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced this in his Budget speech on Friday.

Vikramarka said that the Congress government will correct the ‘historic mistake’ committed by the previous BRS regime and take up the Pranahita-Chevella Project.

In addition, the government has also decided to accord priority to desilting of projects, to increase their storage capacities.

“Because the previous government failed to take up desiltation works in time, silt accumulated in many projects, reducing the water storage capacity of reservoirs. In accordance with the National Desiltation Guidelines of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, along with the pilot projects already taken up under the Revenue Generating Model at Kadem, Lower Manair Dam, and Mid Manair Dam, we are taking up desiltation works in the Sriramsagar Project, Priyadarshini Jurala Project, Musi, and Nagarjunasagar projects to restore lost storage capacity,” he said.

Allocations

Rs 22,615 cr earmarked for the irrigation department

Rs 23,179 cr outlay proposed for agriculture and farmers’ welfare