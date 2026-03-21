Telangana to set up Young India schools in every constituency

HYDERABAD: The state government will establish Young India Integrated Residential (YIIR) Schools in every Assembly constituency, with each school receiving an allocation of Rs 5 crore. Out of the proposed 105 schools, 79 have already been sanctioned, and construction has commenced at 44 locations.

The government has launched 1,362 pre-primary sections as a pilot across 33 districts and plans to expand them to 2,500 government schools in the next academic year. It has also introduced Telangana Public Schools, with selected campuses to be upgraded to offer education from pre-primary to Class 12 for 1,500 students, with digital facilities and transport.

In higher education, Osmania University has been allocated Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructure, while 400 crore has been earmarked for the Veeranari Chakali Ailamma Women’s University.

Ravinder Rao, an education policy analyst, said, “The investments reflect a long-term vision to bridge social and infrastructural gaps in education. Integrated residential schools and early childhood interventions can significantly improve equitable access and learning outcomes.”