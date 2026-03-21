Telangana’s per capita income rises to Rs 4.18 lakh, 1.9 times more than national average

HYDERABAD: The per capita income of Telangana has reached an unprecedented estimated Rs 4,18,931 — up from Rs 3,80,031 in 2025–26 with a 10.2 per cent growth rate. The state’s per capita income is 1.9 times higher (Rs 1,99,356) than that the national per capita income of Rs 2,19,575, which is driven by 6.9 per cent growth rate.

Telangana, as a newly formed state, started its journey in 2014-15 with a per capita income of Rs 1,24,104. Since then, the state has been registering a significant year-on-year growth rate. Compared to 2014-15, the state’s per capita has increased by Rs 2,94,827, an increase of 237.56 per cent. In 2025–26, Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to be Rs 17.82 lakh crore.

Compared to the previous year, the state recorded a 10.7 per cent growth rate, which is significantly higher than the national growth rate of eight per cent. Telangana’s GSDP accounts for five per cent of the national GDP.