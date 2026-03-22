BRS leaders meet secretly in Huzurabad; accuse MLA Kaushik Reddy of harming party image

KARIMNAGAR: All is not well in the Huzurabad unit of the BRS. The beleaguered opposition party in the state seems to be facing another headache as differences have cropped up between local MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and the constituency leaders.

Several leaders are reportedly irked by the alleged indifferent attitude and style of functioning of the MLA, which according to them is harming the pink party. On Friday night, around 100 local leaders held a secret meeting at Jammikunta to discuss how Kaushik Reddy was working with a personal agenda and how his attitude was damaging the party’s image in the constituency.

The meeting also discussed how the MLA is undermining the party’s interests and how he is linking his personal issues with those of the party, leading to party cadre being booked in several police cases.

The meeting also slammed the legislator for showing disrespect towards the senior leaders and how it is leading to discontent among the cadre. The BRS councillors, meanwhile, reportedly held Kaushik Reddy responsible for the party’s debacle in the recent municipal polls.

Prominent leaders who attended the meeting included former SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas, former municipal chairpersons Takkallapalli Rajeshwar Rao and Podeti Ramaswamy.