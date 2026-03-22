BRS plans to introduce Private Member’s Bill on six guarantees

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced the opposition party’s decision to introduce a Private Member’s Bill in the Assembly, seeking legal provision for the implementation of the Congress government’s six guarantees.

The Sircilla MLA was addressing the media after holding a meeting with party legislators and seeking the opinion of legal experts on BRS’ plan for a Private Member’s Bill on the six guarantees. “We’ll soon meet the Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman, seeking permission to introduce the Bill. Letters will also be sent to all political parties, seeking their support in the matter,” he said.

Rama Rao said that the Assembly has a precedent of discussing Private Member’s Bills and he recalled an instance when a similar Bill was introduced in the Assembly of the undivided Andhra Pradesh by a BJP member during the tenure of former chief minister NT Rama Rao. “The draft Bill would be placed in the public domain,” he added.

Urging the Congress government to support the Bill if it is sincere about implementing the six guarantees, the BRS leader also said that “opposition from the BJP would not be of any concern”.

He alleged that the Congress had made “numerous false promises” to secure votes and accused its government of misleading the public with unrealistic assurances.

The former minister further pointed out that the then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had, in her address to the joint session of the Legislature, mentioned that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had signed a file related to the implementation of the six guarantees.

Calling the guarantees a “major fraud”, he sought to know the whereabouts of the signed file. “Has the file been lost during a Delhi flight or destroyed in the FSL fire?” he asked.