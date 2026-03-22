CM Revanth asks officials to expedite Godavari Pushkaram works

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the development works at the Bhadrachalam Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, ensuring that key projects are completed in a time-bound manner ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu.

During a high-level review meeting, he examined multiple design proposals prepared in line with the land acquisition completed so far. He stressed that all development activities must strictly adhere to Agama Shastra principles and should not disturb the temple’s traditional and natural character.

He instructed the officials to implement the development works in three phases, ensuring that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the process. He emphasised the need to prioritise works that can be completed before the next Pushkaralu, with detailed estimates and plans to be prepared immediately.

Highlighting the importance of the Godavari Pushkaralu, he directed that the construction and development of ghats near the temple should align with Pushkaralu requirements.

Setting a clear deadline, the chief minister asked officials to complete the first phase of development by March 31, 2027. He also instructed that plans and cost estimates for the remaining phases be prepared in advance, so that works can continue seamlessly after the Pushkaralu.