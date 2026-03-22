Ministers try to persuade Jeevan Reddy not to leave Congress

JAGTIAL: Amidst rumours that he is planning to switch loyalties, veteran Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy was on Saturday seen in the company of BRS leaders during Eid festivities in Jagtial.
The former minister’s presence at the event attended by BRS leaders further intensified the speculation that he is planning to leave the grand old party on March 25, forcing the Congress leadership to send two ministers as well as an MLA to Jagtial in a bid to pacify the disgruntled leader.
IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, SC Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam, on the directions of AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, met Jeevan at his residence and held lengthy talks with him.
During an hour-long meeting, Jeevan is said to have reiterated his dissatisfaction with the party affairs, stating that “the Congress party is not following the ideals and vision of Rajiv Gandhi”.
Later speaking to the media, Sridhar described Jeevan as a key leader in the region, stating that if he is unhappy, it affects the entire party.
While stating that all concerns raised by Jeevan would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the party high command, the minister said that Meenakshi Natarajan had already held discussions on the issue.
“Jeevan Reddy has always been a voice of the people, regardless of whether he is in the ruling party or opposition. He has also been highlighting issues being faced by the party cadre and leaders,” he added.
During the meeting, the Congress emissaries urged Jeevan to reconsider his decision to switch parties and suggested that he bring any concerns he has directly to the notice of the high command.
Jeevan, speaking to reporters, said that “God orders, man obliges”, without openly stating whether he wants to quit or stay with the Congress. “I’ll announce my future plans very soon,” he added.
His supporters, however, revealed that their leader was planning to write an open letter to the Congress high command on Sunday, making his stance clear on all the issues that he has been raising in the past few days.
Meanwhile, BRS leaders have openly said that they welcome Jeevan with open arms if he wishes to join the pink party. Korutla MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay Kumar, addressing the media, said that the veteran leader would be “accorded a grand welcome”. “If needed, I will carry him on my shoulders,” he remarked, while praising Jeevan’s “clean image and simplicity”.