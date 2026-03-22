Ministers try to persuade Jeevan Reddy not to leave Congress

JAGTIAL: Amidst rumours that he is planning to switch loyalties, veteran Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy was on Saturday seen in the company of BRS leaders during Eid festivities in Jagtial.

The former minister’s presence at the event attended by BRS leaders further intensified the speculation that he is planning to leave the grand old party on March 25, forcing the Congress leadership to send two ministers as well as an MLA to Jagtial in a bid to pacify the disgruntled leader.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, SC Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam, on the directions of AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, met Jeevan at his residence and held lengthy talks with him.

During an hour-long meeting, Jeevan is said to have reiterated his dissatisfaction with the party affairs, stating that “the Congress party is not following the ideals and vision of Rajiv Gandhi”.

Later speaking to the media, Sridhar described Jeevan as a key leader in the region, stating that if he is unhappy, it affects the entire party.

While stating that all concerns raised by Jeevan would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the party high command, the minister said that Meenakshi Natarajan had already held discussions on the issue.