One-day-old infant girl found abandoned in cotton field in Telangana

ADILABAD: A one-day-old infant girl was found abandoned in a cotton field near Seethanagar village in Kagaznagar mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Villagers noticed the baby and immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot, rescued the infant. She was then shifted to the hospital.

Doctors examined her and stated that her condition was stable. She was then shifted to a child protection centre.

According to the police, an unidentified woman abandoned her in the agricultural field in the early hours, wrapping her in a bedsheet.

Kagaznagar Rural Circle inspector Kumara Swamy said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

He added that officials are collecting information from Anganwadis and Asha workers to identify women who gave birth recently.

In a similar incident last week, an unidentified infant girl was abandoned on NH 44 near Seethagondi village in Gudithanoor mandal. The baby suffered a head injury and died on the spot.