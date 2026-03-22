Telangana Budget 2026-27: Special allocations for new infra, irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: Besides allocating funds for new schemes announced in Budget 2026–27, the state government has also earmarked substantial amounts for several new projects and initiatives in irrigation, buildings, industrial and other sectors.

The government has allocated Rs 1,101.92 crore for Narayanapet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme that is envisaged to provide water to about one lakh acres in Narayanapet and Kodangal constituencies. It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had laid the foundation stone for this project in 2024.

Similarly, as part of its plan to enhance office infrastructure in 2026–27, the government earmarked Rs 100 crore each for construction of revenue buildings and mandal office complexes.

It also allocated Rs 50 crore for the construction of buildings for finance HoDs.

It may be recalled that the chief minister has recently ordered that all offices functioning from rented buildings be shifted to government structures. The government has also allocated Rs 100 crore for the construction of the new Osmania Hospital building in Hyderabad.