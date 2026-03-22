Telangana Cabinet expansion speculations deepen with CM Revanth's Delhi visit

HYDERABAD: The recent visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Delhi has triggered a fresh wave of speculation within Congress circles over a possible Cabinet expansion or reshuffle to accommodate restless aspirants.

With reports suggesting that the chief minister has received the high command’s green signal for the exercise, intense discussions are going on over who will secure ministerial berths and who will be dropped. Portfolio re-allocation, too, seems to be the subject of an animated discussion.

According to sources, several MLAs are being considered for induction into the Cabinet. Among those in the reckoning are Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (Munugode), Aadi Srinivas (Vemulawada), Balu Naik (Devarakonda), Malreddy Rangareddy (Ibrahimpatnam) and Premsagar Rao (Mancherial). At the same time, there is buzz that two or three existing ministers may be dropped.

Uncertainty also continues over the future of minister Mohammed Azharuddin, as the Governor is yet to take a decision on his MLC nomination, along with that of Professor Kodandaram. The Cabinet has recommended both names for nomination under the Governor’s quota. However, with a new Governor taking charge, the matter is believed to have returned to square one, triggering fresh discussions within the ruling Congress on whether the recommendations will be accepted or rejected.

Two to three ministers may be dropped from Revanth’s Cabinet

It may be recalled that a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court in August 2025 made it clear that its ruling would

not come in the way of nomination of MLCs under Governor quota. It further clarified that the Governor could take a decision in accordance with the ruling of the Telangana High Court.

Senior Congress leaders indicate that a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle could take place any time after the conclusion of the ongoing Assembly session, keeping the political atmosphere surcharged.