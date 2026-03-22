Unable to cope with wife’s suicide, Karimnagar SI kills self

KARIMNAGAR: Unable to cope with his wife’s death, Sub-Inspector of Karimnagar town police station D Chandrashekar (33) died by suicide at his in-laws’ residence in Seethampeta village of Illandakunta mandal on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when he had gone to attend the mourning rituals. According to reports, Chandrashekar, who was said to be under severe emotional distress and loneliness, went into a room and hanged himself from the ceiling. Family members discovered him and rushed him to a private hospital in Jammikunta, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

This tragedy follows the death of his wife, Divya, who had died by suicide just five days earlier after allegedly consuming poisonous seeds. The couple, who married in 2016, were survived by two sons.

The situation was further complicated by existing tensions between the families. During Divya’s funeral, her relatives had allegedly attempted to attack Chandrashekar, blaming him for her death, which required police intervention. While Chandrashekar was reportedly under severe emotional distress, his own relatives allege that he was driven to the extreme step due to mental harassment and intense pressure from his wife’s family.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)