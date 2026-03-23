All corporation posts will be filled by April end: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud

NALGONDA: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday assured party leaders that all pending corporation posts would be filled by the end of April.

He was addressing the gathering during the swearing-in ceremony of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Congress Committee members. Stating that there was no possibility of the BRS returning to power, he said that the Congress’ primary rival in the state will be the BJP.

He expressed confidence that if the welfare schemes being implemented by the government are effectively taken to the people, the Congress will win the next elections as well.

Mahesh Goud, meanwhile, slammed BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “pushing Telangana into a debt trap”. “The previous government worked with the sole aim of making money and constructed projects like Kaleshwaram that were of no use to the people,” he said.