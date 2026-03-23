CREDAI thanks CM Revanth Reddy for TDR reforms

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the landmark amendments issued in GO No. 95 relating to Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

In a statement on Sunday, CREDAI said the reforms to the Telangana Building Rules, 2012, mark a significant step towards rationalising TDR and improving ease of doing business in the real estate sector. The newly notified rules provide clarity and incentives for sustainable high-rise development across the state, the association added.

CREDAI welcomed the revision of the high-rise threshold to 21 metres and above, excluding non-functional and architectural elements such as lift machine rooms and water tanks.

It also appreciated provisions relating to TDR utilisation for mid-sized plots, flexible setback relaxations, rationalised TDR loading and staggered compliance.

The association said allowing 50% of TDR submission at the time of approval, and the remaining 50% before obtaining the Occupancy Certificate, would ease the initial capital burden on developers.

“This GO reflects the government’s commitment to making Telangana a global real estate destination. By integrating TDR into road widening, master plan changes and height relaxations, the state has created a win-win for urban infrastructure and private development,” CREDAI said.