Crematoriums in Hyderabad switch to wood as LPG crisis deepens

HYDERABAD: Crematoriums in the city are under strain as tensions in West Asia have triggered an LPG shortage, disrupting operations, with operators warning stocks may run dry within five days.
Ground reports from multiple crematoriums indicate that nearly 98% of facilities in the city have already suspended electric cremation services. In the absence of sufficient LPG supplies, most have been forced to revert entirely to traditional wood-based cremations as a temporary but necessary alternative.
Crematorium staff said LPG, though not the primary fuel, plays a crucial supporting role in electric crematoriums. “The main chamber runs on electricity at 1,000°C–1,300°C, while LPG burners stabilise combustion, ensure complete burning and help destroy hazardous gases,” said Naaz, an operator from a crematorium in Lothkunta.
Without LPG support, maintaining the required temperature consistency and emission control becomes extremely difficult, effectively rendering electric systems inefficient and unreliable. Staff noted that each cremation requires at least two or more commercial LPG cylinders, depending on operational conditions. With supplies dwindling, continuing electric cremations has become unviable.
“We have voluntarily shut down electric systems due to insufficient stock of cylinders. We are left with no choice. The cylinders we have will barely last a few more days, and fresh supplies are uncertain,” said Naaz. “It takes at least four cylinders to cremate a body; hence, we have shut down electric systems and shifted to wood-based cremation.”
The shift has introduced a new set of challenges. Crematorium operators are now under pressure to secure adequate firewood, often at higher costs, leading to increased operational expenses. In some cases, the sudden surge in demand for wood has also strained local supply chains. “We have to buy firewood in bulk, as one body needs over 300 kg of firewood. With rising costs, we are forced to spend more as we are left with no choice. Earlier, 1 kg of firewood used to cost `6 to `7, but due to rising demand, prices have increased to `12 to `14 per kg.”
Environmental concerns have also come to the fore. Electric cremation is widely regarded as a cleaner and more efficient method, with lower emissions and better control over pollutants. The large-scale return to wood-based cremation is expected to result in higher carbon emissions and reduced air quality, particularly in densely populated urban areas.