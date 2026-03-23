Crematoriums in Hyderabad switch to wood as LPG crisis deepens

HYDERABAD: Crematoriums in the city are under strain as tensions in West Asia have triggered an LPG shortage, disrupting operations, with operators warning stocks may run dry within five days.

Ground reports from multiple crematoriums indicate that nearly 98% of facilities in the city have already suspended electric cremation services. In the absence of sufficient LPG supplies, most have been forced to revert entirely to traditional wood-based cremations as a temporary but necessary alternative.

Crematorium staff said LPG, though not the primary fuel, plays a crucial supporting role in electric crematoriums. “The main chamber runs on electricity at 1,000°C–1,300°C, while LPG burners stabilise combustion, ensure complete burning and help destroy hazardous gases,” said Naaz, an operator from a crematorium in Lothkunta.

Without LPG support, maintaining the required temperature consistency and emission control becomes extremely difficult, effectively rendering electric systems inefficient and unreliable. Staff noted that each cremation requires at least two or more commercial LPG cylinders, depending on operational conditions. With supplies dwindling, continuing electric cremations has become unviable.